All the Important Parts of Trump’s Iran Speech in One Short Video
58 times. He sniffed 58 times during his address. Here are all of them. pic.twitter.com/GoAIfsfdLd
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 8, 2020
Trump sounds more disconnected and infirm with every one of these dishonest speeches.it’s good that he’s not starting a war, but everything else about this speech was disturbing and wrong, including the Pentagon officials being used as props.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 8, 2020
Not gonna watch cable or read the NYT about that speech because I know it will just piss me off to see them ignoring Trump’s degeneration again.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 8, 2020
(h/t: Timothy Burke.)