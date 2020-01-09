 

In Which Trump Suddenly “Remembers” Why He Ordered the Assassination of Soleimani

So today, five days after he ordered the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, Donald Trump suddenly “remembered” that the Iranians were “looking to blow up our embassy.”

Which somehow wasn’t mentioned in the intelligence briefings given to Congress.

And then, mainstream journalists promptly assumed he was telling the truth, because of course.

