In Which Trump Suddenly “Remembers” Why He Ordered the Assassination of Soleimani

MP4 Video

Trump on why he ordered a drone attack that killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani:



"They were looking to blow up our embassy"

So today, five days after he ordered the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, Donald Trump suddenly “remembered” that the Iranians were “looking to blow up our embassy.”

Which somehow wasn’t mentioned in the intelligence briefings given to Congress.

And then, mainstream journalists promptly assumed he was telling the truth, because of course.

.@ChrisVanHollen says senators were not told in classified briefing yesterday about Iranian plans to blow up US embassy.



Pence said more couldn't be shared with Congress to protect sources & methods. Hours later Trump disclosed the embassy threat before TV cameras