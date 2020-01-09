The Bob Cesca Podcast: Sniffles the Clown
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Nuclear Spooge — NSFW! Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; Trump and your 409k; Ukrainian jetliner may have been shot down by Iran; John Kerry on Lawrence O’Donnell; Trump’s sniffy, breathless Iran remarks; Trump lied again about the Iran Deal; Mike Lee and Rand Paul are fired up about Trump’s military briefing; Trump falsely takes credit for reduced cancer death rate; Trump and Moscow Mitch are still trying to rig the Senate trial; ‘There are so many people walking around without legs’; With music by Synthetic Chocolate and Kaz; and more!