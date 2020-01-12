 

On Fox News, Trump Brags About Turning the US Military Into a Mercenary Force

I don’t know why this hasn’t caused more outrage; maybe the average Joe or Jane doesn’t understand how incredibly damaging it is that the president of the US is turning the world’s largest military into a fight-for-hire gang of mercenaries, while encouraging and pardoning war criminals.

