On Fox News, Trump Brags About Turning the US Military Into a Mercenary Force
Trump claims Saudi Arabia has already deposited one billion dollars “in the bank” in exchange for US troops being sent. He then goes on to talk about South Korea paying $500 million for US troops defending them against North Korea. pic.twitter.com/Ocoo3D9Q8G
I don’t know why this hasn’t caused more outrage; maybe the average Joe or Jane doesn’t understand how incredibly damaging it is that the president of the US is turning the world’s largest military into a fight-for-hire gang of mercenaries, while encouraging and pardoning war criminals.