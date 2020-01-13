UK Defense Secretary: Trump Has Wrecked the Special Relationship Between the UK and US

This is really bad.

UK abandons Trump as US ‘withdraws its leadership around the world.’

In remarkably outspoken comments, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in an interview published Sunday that Trump’s isolationist foreign-policy stance had prompted the UK to look for alternative allies.

“I worry if the United States withdraws from its leadership around the world,” he told The Sunday Times.

He added: “The assumptions of 2010 that we were always going to be part of a US coalition is really just not where we are going to be.”