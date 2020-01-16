The Bob Cesca Podcast: Cocaine With Don Junior
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Cocaine With Don Junior — NSFW! TRex David Ferguson is here today; Bob’s trip to Colorado; Impeachment articles delivered to the Senate; The Game of Thrones Walk of Sh*t; Lev Parnas’s shocking interview with Rachel Maddow; The president knew exactly what was going on; Everyone was in the loop; Trump threatened to withhold everything; The plot to assassinate Yovanovitch; FBI agents investigating Robert Hyde; GOA says the White House broke the law; With music by Richard Turgeon and Self Animation; and more!