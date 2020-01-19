Tonight’s Short Horror Film: “Twinkle”

YouTube

Subscribe and watch more horror on ALTER: goo.gl

“Twinkle” by Kheireddine El-Helou

After a mysterious event, a young caregiver tries to make sense of her fathers disturbing behavior.

For more about the film/filmmaker:

@thekheireddine?lang=en

ALTER explores the human condition through warped and uncanny perspectives featuring horror short films, movies, series, and more.



Be ready to leave the world you know behind and subscribe. Once you watch, you are forever ALTERed.

Subscribe to ALTER on YouTube: goo.gl

Watch more: goo.gl

Website: watchalter.com

Facebook: goo.gl

Instagram: goo.gl

Sign-up for ALTER newsletter: eepurl.com