The Bob Cesca Podcast: With Me There’s No Lying
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC:
With Me There’s No Lying — NSFW! Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; The latest from the impeachment trial of Donald Trump; Trump said he’s open to witnesses; Trump in Davos insists he never lies; Trump doesn’t understand a question about entitlements; Bill Barr wrote that presidents can be impeached for abuse of power; The zombie lie about Obama and aid to Ukraine; Chuck Schumer’s observations about the Republicans; What happens if Trump is acquitted; Jody’s encounter with Randy Rainbow; With music by State To State and John Flywheel; and more!