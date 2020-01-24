 

ABC Has a Recording of Donald Trump Yelling ‘Take Her Out’ About Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch

Donald Trump swore over and over he didn’t know Russian bagman Lev Parnas. How surprised would you be to find out he was lying?

ABC’s headline says they have a recording that captures Trump saying he wanted Amb. Marie Yovanovitch “fired” — at an “intimate dinner” with none other than Lev Parnas and his crony Igor Fruman.

What he actually said, though, is more akin to a mob boss ordering a hit. “Take her out” obviously does not mean “I want her fired,” but ABC News is helpfully interpreting it in the best possible light for Trump.

The recording appears to contradict statements by President Trump and support the narrative that has been offered by Parnas during broadcast interviews in recent days. Sources familiar with the recording said the recording was made during an intimate April 30, 2018, dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Trump has said repeatedly he does not know Parnas, a Soviet-born American who has emerged as a wild card in Trump’s impeachment trial, especially in the days since Trump was impeached.

“Get rid of her!” is what the voice that appears to be President Trump’s is heard saying. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it.”

UPDATE at 1/24/20 10:22:59 am by Charles Johnson

