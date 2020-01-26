Impeached President Threatens Rep. Adam Schiff
Our horrible president* kicked off his Sunday morning by tweeting an ugly threat to Rep. Adam Schiff, probably because he recognizes Schiff as someone who is uncovering his crimes and he’s afraid.
Trump knows how fanatical his followers are, of course. This is his craven style — to incite his followers in a way he can deny if one of them carries out his implicit suggestions.
Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020