 

A Young Boy Encounters the Uncanny: “La Noria” [VIDEO]

65
Arts • Views: 1,516
0

YouTube

“La Noria” by Carlos Baena

From seasoned animator Carlos Baena (ILM, Pixar) and a crowd-sourced community of over 100 people, “La Noria” tells the tale of a grieving young boy who one day encounters dark creatures that turn his life upside down.

For more about the film/filmmaker:
lanoriafilm.com

ALTER explores the human condition through warped and uncanny perspectives featuring horror short films, movies, series, and more.

Be ready to leave the world you know behind and subscribe. Once you watch, you are forever ALTERed.

Subscribe to ALTER on YouTube: goo.gl
Watch more: goo.gl
Website: watchalter.com
Facebook: goo.gl
Instagram: goo.gl
Sign-up for ALTER newsletter: eepurl.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Brandi Carlile - the Times They Are A-Changin’ (Live on KEXP) Come senators, congressmen Please heed the call Don't stand in the doorway Don't block up the hall For he that gets hurt Will be he who has stalled There's a battle outside And it is ragin'. It'll soon shake ...
Thanos
2 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 346 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Cage the Elephant - Broken Boy (Audio) Ft. Iggy Pop “Broken Boy” feat. Iggy Pop available now: smarturl.it Get Cage The Elephant’s latest album ‘Social Cues’: smarturl.it I was born on the wrong side of the train tracksI was raised with a strap across my backLay me on my ...
Thanos
2 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 358 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Wolf Parade - Julia Take Your Man Home [OFFICIAL VIDEO]"Julia Take Your Man Home" from the album Thin Mind (Release Date: January 24, 2020) megamart.subpop.com Spotify: u.subpop.comAppleMusic: u.subpop.comAmazon: amazon.com Wolf ParadeFacebook: facebook.comBandcamp: wolfparade.bandcamp.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @WolfParade VIDEO CREDITS: Animation by Chad VanGaalen YouTube
Thanos
2 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 351 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Stay ‘97 Listen to this bass - Gail Ann is superb. Previously this version was only available as a bootleg. Provided to YouTube by Rhino/ParlophoneStay '97 · David Bowie Stay '97 ℗ 2020 Jones/Tintoretto Entertainment Company LLC under exclusive licence to ...
Thanos
2 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 337 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Black Pumas - Fire (Official Live Session) Black Pumas’ debut album is available now - limited edition vinyl, CD and digital formats: smarturl.it FOLLOW BLACK PUMASTour Dates: theblackpumas.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @blackpumasmusicInstagram: instagram.com Video Directed by Amos David McKayVideo Filmed at Arlyn Studios – Austin, TX LYRICSI’ve got ...
Thanos
3 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 370 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Sergio Mendes & Brasil 66 - Mas Que Nada (Introduced by Eartha Kitt / Something Special 1967)Sergio Mendes & Brasil 66 - Mas que nada, from Eartha Kitt's Something Special 1967.
Thanos
4 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 489 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Wes Montgomery - Here’s That Rainy Day - Live London 1965Stan Tracey (piano) Wes Montgomery (guitar) Rick Laird (bass) Jackie Dougan (drums)Television broadcast, "Tempo", ABC TV, London, England, May 7, 1965
Thanos
4 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 494 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Halsey - You Should Be Sad (Lyric Video) Halsey’s new album ‘Manic’ out now! halsey.lnk.toiTunes: halsey.lnk.toSpotify: halsey.lnk.to Apple Music: halsey.lnk.toAmazon: halsey.lnk.toGoogle Play: halsey.lnk.to Get tickets to #ManicWorldTour! Each ticket purchase comes with a physical copy of ‘Manic’.halsey.lnk.to Follow Halsey –Twitter: @halsey Facebook: facebook.com Instagram: instagram.comSpotify: halsey.lnk.toOfficial Site: ...
Thanos
4 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 484 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200119Yup, some are now calling it "The Pondathon" The boards we pounded in to the sump last week were not long enough to reach bottom.We didnt want to spend all day sunday on this and lose a day. And we ...
Dangerman (slowly converting a pool into a pond)
5 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 3,025 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers - California (Official Lyric Video) ​@Steve Martin and @Steep Canyon Rangers present "California"Get the song now via @Rounder Records found.ee Produced by RMV ProductionsAnimators: Matt Entecott and Tash TullyDirector: Peter ReeveInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @RMVProdsFacebook: facebook.com Follow Steve Martin on Twitter: @SteveMartinToGoFor more info and tour ...
Thanos
6 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 718 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook