A Young Boy Encounters the Uncanny: “La Noria” [VIDEO]

YouTube

“La Noria” by Carlos Baena

From seasoned animator Carlos Baena (ILM, Pixar) and a crowd-sourced community of over 100 people, “La Noria” tells the tale of a grieving young boy who one day encounters dark creatures that turn his life upside down.

For more about the film/filmmaker:

lanoriafilm.com

ALTER explores the human condition through warped and uncanny perspectives featuring horror short films, movies, series, and more.

Be ready to leave the world you know behind and subscribe. Once you watch, you are forever ALTERed.

Subscribe to ALTER on YouTube: goo.gl

Watch more: goo.gl

Website: watchalter.com

Facebook: goo.gl

Instagram: goo.gl

Sign-up for ALTER newsletter: eepurl.com