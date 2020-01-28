The Bob Cesca Podcast: Who’s My Favorite Dictator
Who’s My Favorite Dictator — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Trump’s Middle East peace plan is a failure out of the gate; The Trump impeachment defense is a huge power grab; Alan Dershowitz says quid pro quos aren’t impeachable; The Bolton bombshells; Bolton and Barr said Trump is granting personal favors to dictators; The weird timing of the Soleimani strike; Dobbs and Bongino say Bolton is a liberal; Trump’s plot against Yovanovitch captured on tape; With music by Jesse Terry and The Bitter Elegance; and more!