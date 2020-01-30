The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Mr. Underwear Show
The Mr. Underwear Show — NSFW! Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; The latest on the impeachment trial; Bob’s decaf nightmare; Wilbur Ross’s outrageous upside to the Coronavirus; The Rick Wilson clip on CNN; A section of Trump’s wall was blown over; Greg Gutfeld is totally in love with Trump; Rand Paul tried to out the whistleblower again; Alan Dershowitz’s moronic defense; Mitch McConnell might not have the votes; The White House is threatening John Bolton; With music by Alexia Chambi and Michael Snyder-Barker; and more!