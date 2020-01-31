Theo Katzman - the Death of Us [Official Video]

YouTube

Theo Katzman’s new album is so impressive. Great tunes, great lyrics, great changes, great playing, great production. Did I mention it’s great?

From the album “Modern Johnny Sings: Songs in the Age of Vibe” OUT NOW

Theo Katzman: Vocals, Electric Guitar, Talkbox, Drums, Organ

Lee Pardini: Piano

Joe Dart: MusicMan Bass

Music & Lyrics by Theo Katzman

Recorded by Tyler Duncan

Produced by Tyler Duncan and Theo Katzman

Mixed by Jake Birch

Mix Feedback by Tyler Duncan

Mix Assisted by Sam Antonioli

Mastered by Devin Kerr

Video Edited by Marcus Lindberg

Typeset by Rob Stenson

Video Shot by Joshua Skinner