Theo Katzman - the Death of Us [Official Video]
Theo Katzman’s new album is so impressive. Great tunes, great lyrics, great changes, great playing, great production. Did I mention it’s great?
From the album “Modern Johnny Sings: Songs in the Age of Vibe” OUT NOW
Theo Katzman: Vocals, Electric Guitar, Talkbox, Drums, Organ
Lee Pardini: Piano
Joe Dart: MusicMan Bass
Music & Lyrics by Theo Katzman
Recorded by Tyler Duncan
Produced by Tyler Duncan and Theo Katzman
Mixed by Jake Birch
Mix Feedback by Tyler Duncan
Mix Assisted by Sam Antonioli
Mastered by Devin Kerr
Video Edited by Marcus Lindberg
Typeset by Rob Stenson
Video Shot by Joshua Skinner