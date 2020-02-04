The Bob Cesca Podcast: Caucus Blockus
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Caucus Blockus — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; The Iowa Caucus debacle; The app and the paper trail; Republican concern trolling; The 2012 GOP Iowa Caucus; Russian trolls checking in; State of the Union expectations; Trump and Kansas City; Trump’s childish fidgeting during the National Anthem; Trump acquittal in the Senate; Joni Ernst accidentally spills the beans; Joe Manchin and censuring the president; Iran and Headaches; With music by Mike Farley Band and I Hate You Just Kidding; and more!