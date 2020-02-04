Live if You Want It: The Impeached President’s 2020 State of Disunion Address and the Democratic Response

YouTube

President Trump will give the 2020 State of the Union address on Feb. 4, the final of his first term. Though he is expected to be acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial, his speech comes after a contentious battle between Democrats and Republicans in both chambers. The theme of Trump’s speech will be “the Great American Comeback.” It is the second time a president has delivered the address in the midst of an impeachment trial, the first was Bill Clinton’s State of the Union in 1999. The Democratic response to Trump’s address will be given by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Host Libby Casey and Washington Post reporters will provide live coverage and analysis from Capitol Hill of President Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address and the Democratic response.

#stateoftheunion Read more: wapo.st. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: wapo.st

Follow us:

Twitter: @washingtonpost

Instagram: instagram.com

Facebook: facebook.com