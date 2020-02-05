VIDEO: A Surprising Development for Once: Mitt Romney Says He’ll Vote to Convict Trump

YouTube

It’s been a long time since a Republican surprised me, but Mitt Romney did it today. Don’t get me wrong, this doesn’t make me a fan. Romney is independently wealthy and his Senate seat is pretty safe, so he doesn’t face the same kind of political pressure from the Trump cult that many GOP senators do.

It won’t affect the outcome. The complicit GOP is still going to acquit their crime boss. And even though it technically means the impeachment process was not “partisan,” I don’t expect the GOP to stop insisting it was.

But still, I didn’t expect him to do the right thing, so I have to say good for Mitt Romney, just this one time.