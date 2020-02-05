This Is Songwriting: James Taylor, “Enough to Be on Your Way”
Music • Views: 1,479
I’ve always loved this heart-wrenching song. It’s one of James Taylor’s best, and that means one of the best by anyone. And I never knew there was a video, so I’m sharing it with you after this disappointing but long-expected day.
My departed friend Carlos Vega played drums on this with his usual un-flashy brilliance. I’ll always miss him.
Music video by James Taylor performing Enough To Be On Your Way. (C) 1997 Sony BMG Music Entertainment
#JamesTaylor #EnoughtToBeOnYourWay #Vevo #AltCountry #Americana #OfficialMusicVideo