 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: We’re a Bunch of Suckers

95
Politics • Views: 1,478
0

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Aulsbrook Law Firm:

We’re A Bunch Of Suckers — NSFW! TRex David Ferguson and Jody Hamilton are here today; We break down Trump’s whiny and incomprehensible victory lap; Trump confessed again; Trump calls America “a bunch of suckers”; Trump roasts Steve Scalise for being shot; Chaos in Iowa; Looking ahead to New Hampshire; Trump’s State of the Union disaster; The door at the end of Titanic; Matt Gaetz files ethics complaint against Pelosi; Trump’s destruction of countless official documents; The coronavirus; WIth music by the Jason Lee McKinney Band and John Terlazzo; and more!

