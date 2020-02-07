Trump Wants Nancy Pelosi to Go to Prison for Ripping Up a Copy of His Speech

Remember when all those Republicans said Trump’s impeachment would teach him a lesson and he’d be “chastened,” so it was perfectly OK to acquit him because he’d be different now?

Well, of course this was a bad faith argument; none of them believed it for a second but it made for good media soundbites. And now Trump is demonstrating the kinds of “lessons” he learned — starting with putting Nancy Pelosi in prison.

Oh, and our wannabe dictator also thinks his impeachment should be “expunged” from his record now. So he learned a few things, all right.

yes, ripping a piece of paper is illegal pic.twitter.com/v3VoSQ2ylb — Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond) February 7, 2020

It’s nonsense, of course — and it was launched by one of the dumbest Trump supporters on the internet: PolitiFact | Charlie Kirk wrongly suggests Pelosi broke law by ripping Trump State of the Union speech.