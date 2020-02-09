Oscar-Winning Short Film (Full): “Hair Love”
Hair Love, an Oscar-nominated animated short film from Matthew A. Cherry, tells the heartfelt story of an African American father learning to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.
Directors:
Matthew A. Cherry (Executive Producer, “BlacKkKlansman”)
Everett Downing Jr. (Animator, “Up”)
Bruce W. Smith (Creator, “The Proud Family,” Animator, “The Princess and the Frog”)
Producers:
Karen Rupert Toliver
Stacey Newton
Monica A. Young
Matthew A. Cherry
David Steward II
Carl Reed
Executive Producers:
Peter Ramsey (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”)
Frank Abney (Animator, “Toy Story 4”)
Features:
Issa Rae (“Insecure”) as Zuri’s mother
Co-Executive Producers:
Jordan Peele
Andrew Hawkins
Harrison Barnes
Yara and Keri Shahidi
Associate Producers:
N’Dambi Gillespie
Gabrielle Union-Wade
Dwayne Wade Jr.
Gabourey Sidibe
Stephanie Fredric
Claude Kelly
Music Composers:
Paul Mounsey
Daniel D. Crawford
Additional Composer:
Taylor Graves
Production Partners:
Lion Forge Animation
Chasing Miles
Matthew A. Cherry Entertainment
The project is a collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation that was launched as a Kickstarter campaign in 2017 with a fundraising goal of $75,000. Strong support led to the campaign amassing nearly $300,000, making it the most highly-funded short film campaign in Kickstarter history.
The picture book “Hair Love” was released by Kokila Books/Penguin Random House on May 14, 2019, and became a New York Times Bestseller.