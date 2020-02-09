Oscar-Winning Short Film (Full): “Hair Love”

YouTube

Hair Love, an Oscar-nominated animated short film from Matthew A. Cherry, tells the heartfelt story of an African American father learning to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

Directors:

Matthew A. Cherry (Executive Producer, “BlacKkKlansman”)

Everett Downing Jr. (Animator, “Up”)

Bruce W. Smith (Creator, “The Proud Family,” Animator, “The Princess and the Frog”)

Producers:

Karen Rupert Toliver

Stacey Newton

Monica A. Young

Matthew A. Cherry

David Steward II

Carl Reed

Executive Producers:

Peter Ramsey (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”)

Frank Abney (Animator, “Toy Story 4”)

Features:

Issa Rae (“Insecure”) as Zuri’s mother

Co-Executive Producers:

Jordan Peele

Andrew Hawkins

Harrison Barnes

Yara and Keri Shahidi

Associate Producers:

N’Dambi Gillespie

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Dwayne Wade Jr.

Gabourey Sidibe

Stephanie Fredric

Claude Kelly

Music Composers:

Paul Mounsey

Daniel D. Crawford

Additional Composer:

Taylor Graves

Production Partners:

Lion Forge Animation

Chasing Miles

Matthew A. Cherry Entertainment

The project is a collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation that was launched as a Kickstarter campaign in 2017 with a fundraising goal of $75,000. Strong support led to the campaign amassing nearly $300,000, making it the most highly-funded short film campaign in Kickstarter history.

The picture book “Hair Love” was released by Kokila Books/Penguin Random House on May 14, 2019, and became a New York Times Bestseller.