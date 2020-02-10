Trump Wants to Execute Drug Dealers, Says NATO Was Formed “So They Could Treat Us Badly”

The impeached president of the United States was at it again today, in a meeting with US governors, launching into bizarre boastful rants on subjects he knows nothing about; Trump says, “The European Union was really formed so they could treat us badly.”

He didn’t make up this conspiracy theory — it comes directly from the worst corners of the far right. Think John Birch Society.

TRUMP: “The European Union was really formed so they could treat us badly.” He then claims NATO “was going down like a rocket ship” before he took office. pic.twitter.com/KMHe0aY2LL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2020

NATO wasn’t “going down like a rocket ship,” of course. Like any con man, Trump is always myth-building about himself. This is supposed to make people believe he “fixed” NATO.

Then he weighed in, in his usual block-headed ignorant way, about the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump on coronavirus: “A lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat. As the heat comes in. Typically that will go away in April. We’re in great shape, though. pic.twitter.com/p4qEGUWB49 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2020

But here’s the comment that should give all Americans nightmares:

Trump suggests he’d like to model American criminal law on drug dealing on authoritarian systems like China, where dealers are executed: “Countries with a powerful death penalty, with a fair but quick trial, they have very little if any drug problem. That includes China.” pic.twitter.com/9WprysjJAX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2020

Donald Trump fantasizes constantly about murdering people, and he now feels more emboldened than ever.