Trump Says He Has “The Absolute Right” to Interfere in Long-Time Crony Roger Stone’s Sentencing, as the Entire Prosecution Team Resigns

Roger Stone (R) in one of his frequent appearances on Alex Jones' conspiracy show

The United States is having a real moment today. An ominous moment, fraught with disturbing portents.

Sounds dramatic, but let’s start with the most blatant example of corruption yet from the crime family in the White House — and their crony who leads the Department of Justice.

CREW Requests DOJ Records on Roger Stone’s Reduced Sentencing - CREW

On February 10, 2020, the Department of Justice recommended a seven to nine year sentence for Roger Stone on charges of obstructing a congressional investigation, making false statements to Congress, and witness tampering during the Russia investigation. Trump tweeted that the recommendation was “horrible and very unfair” and shortly after, a senior DOJ official intervened to overrule the front-line prosecutors and announced that they would be recommending a more lenient sentence. Four DOJ prosecutors have resigned from the case since the announcement. CREW has requested communications from the DOJ and the US Attorney’s office about Stone’s sentencing recommendation, including with President Trump and Attorney General Barr.

Trump was just on Fox News saying he didn’t speak to Barr, which means any day we’ll see the phone records showing he did. But he says he could if he wanted to. He has “the absolute right” to do this. But he didn’t. But he could.

Asked about Roger Stone, Trump says he has an “absolute right” to tell the Justice Department what to do pic.twitter.com/AZRv9Aff7P — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2020

But that isn’t all our very bad president is up to today. He also wants the military to take disciplinary action against Lt. Col. Vindman, who testified at his impeachment hearings in a way King Donald did not like. In other words, told the truth.

Trump says the military should look at disciplinary action against Lt. Col. Vindman, who gave testimony in impeachment hearings about the president pic.twitter.com/yX1ysfOMQ5 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) February 11, 2020

These two incidents demonstrate a president who believes he’s beyond the reach of the law, backed by a subservient political party that will make it so. And those definitely qualify as “disturbing portents.” We just took another big step toward dictatorship.