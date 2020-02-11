The Bob Cesca Podcast: Dixville Notch
Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here;
Dixville Notch — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; All about Donald Trump’s one billion dollar Death Star; The most extensive disinformation campaign in U.S. history; The Death Star is way worse than the NSA; Trump’s dictatorship fetish worsens; Trump wants the death penalty for drug dealers; Bill Barr accepting Rudy’s bogus conspiracy theories; Barr walks back Roger Stone’s sentencing request; Whiny white guys; More “headaches”; Trump’s electoral suicide by cutting Social Security; CPAC warns Romney; With music by Michael McDermott and Freekbass; and more!