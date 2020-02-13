The Bob Cesca Podcast: Carnival Barking Clown
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Lott Law Firm:
Carnival Barking Clown — NSFW! Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; Mike Bloomberg calls Trump a ‘carnival barking clown’; John Kelly finally speaks out about Trump; Trump attacks John Kelly; The rats are jumping back onto the sinking White House; Hope Hicks, Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer have been rehired; Trump tries to intimidate Gov. Cuomo; The Stone prosecutors have all resigned; The first American dictator; Bill Barr is now Trump’s personal lawyer; Trump fires Treasury Department official; The Trump Death Star; With music by Seth Adam and Callie Cardemon; and more!