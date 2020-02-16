More Than 1,000 Department of Justice Alumni Release Statement Calling for AG Barr to Resign

Here’s another historically bad moment to add to the ever-increasing tally of the Trump crime administration, as more than a thousand former employees of the Department of Justice sign an absolutely scathing and unprecedented statement calling on Attorney General William Barr to resign for intervening in the sentencing of convicted Trump crony Roger Stone.

In this nation, we are all equal before the law. A person should not be given special treatment in a criminal prosecution because they are a close political ally of the President. Governments that use the enormous power of law enforcement to punish their enemies and reward their allies are not constitutional republics; they are autocracies.

That’s correct, you weren’t imagining it or over-reacting. If these people tell you the US is sleepwalking into an autocracy you should probably believe them.

They have no illusions about whether Barr will actually resign.

Mr. Barr’s actions in doing the President’s personal bidding unfortunately speak louder than his words. Those actions, and the damage they have done to the Department of Justice’s reputation for integrity and the rule of law, require Mr. Barr to resign. But because we have little expectation he will do so, it falls to the Department’s career officials to take appropriate action to uphold their oaths of office and defend nonpartisan, apolitical justice.

The statement concludes by calling on current DOJ employees to stand up, report abuses of power, and refuse to carry out illegal or unethical orders.