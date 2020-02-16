A Music Video Like No Other: Anna Meredith, “Paramour”
I literally couldn’t tear my eyes away from this video until it finished. Amazing piece of work on every level. And there are a lot of levels.
Anna Meredith announces her eagerly anticipated second studio album, FIBS, due for release on 25 October via Moshi Moshi: plctrmm.to
The album is heralded by the release of ‘Paramour’, its first single and spectacular accompanying single-take video, featuring 1200 pieces of LEGO track, and a song that forbids you from turning away - its sweeps, jerks and wrong turns pinning your ears to the speakers whilst heading for warp speed at a blistering 176 BPM before rounding the journey out with an (utterly unexpected) tuba-led half-time rock-out.
See her live around the UK in February 2020 - tickets on-sale on now at annameredith.com:
3rd - LEEDS, Belgrave Music Hall
4th - MANCHESTER, Gorilla
5th - LONDON, EartH
6th - BRISTOL, Trinity
8th - GLASGOW, Art School
9th - COVENTRY, Arts Centre
10th - BRIGHTON, Old Market
Directed by Ewan Jones Morris
Lego Master Builder, Gary Davis
Produced by Rachel McWhinney
Additional props by Chloe Lamford
Graded by Conner Coolbear at Electric Theatre Collective
Thanks to Somerset House Studios and the Somerset House Trust.
