A Music Video Like No Other: Anna Meredith, “Paramour”

Anna Meredith announces her eagerly anticipated second studio album, FIBS, due for release on 25 October via Moshi Moshi: plctrmm.to

The album is heralded by the release of ‘Paramour’, its first single and spectacular accompanying single-take video, featuring 1200 pieces of LEGO track, and a song that forbids you from turning away - its sweeps, jerks and wrong turns pinning your ears to the speakers whilst heading for warp speed at a blistering 176 BPM before rounding the journey out with an (utterly unexpected) tuba-led half-time rock-out.

See her live around the UK in February 2020 - tickets on-sale on now at annameredith.com:

3rd - LEEDS, Belgrave Music Hall

4th - MANCHESTER, Gorilla

5th - LONDON, EartH

6th - BRISTOL, Trinity

8th - GLASGOW, Art School

9th - COVENTRY, Arts Centre

10th - BRIGHTON, Old Market

Directed by Ewan Jones Morris

Lego Master Builder, Gary Davis

Produced by Rachel McWhinney

Additional props by Chloe Lamford

Graded by Conner Coolbear at Electric Theatre Collective

Thanks to Somerset House Studios and the Somerset House Trust.

