In Which Donald Trump Goes on a Pardoning Spree

Our impeached president went on quite a pardoning spree today, commuting sentences and pardoning some really bad people, including Bernard Kerik (convicted of accepting large bribes, among other crimes), ex-San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. (convicted in a gambling fraud scandal), Michael Milken (convicted of a number of securities frauds), and last but not least, disgraced former governor of Illinois Rod Blagojevitch — convicted of attempting to sell the Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama, and also of attempting to extort a campaign contribution by withholding state funds from Chicago’s Children’s Memorial Hospital.

That’s right, Donald Trump commuted the sentence of someone who threatened to harm sick children.

And today Trump told reporters that he doesn’t really know Rod Blagojevitch (even though Blagojevitch was a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice), but he was moved to pardon him after seeing his wife on… you guessed it, Fox News.

Make no mistake — today was Donald Trump’s middle finger to the justice system of the United States. We apparently have a king now.

Here’s the full extent of Trump’s FU to the justice system.

Trump granted full pardons to: Edward DeBartolo, Jr., Michael Milken, Ariel Friedler, Bernard Kerik, Paul Pogue, David Safavian, Angela Stanton. And commutations to: Rod Blagojevich, Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz, Judith Negron