Another Master Finger-Picker: Hwajong Kim, “The Dance of a Marionette”
This is my new video of my second digital single album
‘The Dance Of A Marionette’
I expressed a doll tied to a thread, dancing to the music.
It seems to move happily as people control, but on the contrary, It wants to escape from the strings that control Itself and be free.
But at the end of the music, it finally fails.
I played it imagining a doll’s heart, seemingly unable to recognize its facial expression, possibly forced to dance in front of the audience, all the time.
Guitar : Gopherwood G510
Pickup : Fishman Rare Earth Blend
Mic : AKG C12VR, Schopes MK41(pair)
