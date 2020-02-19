The Bob Cesca Podcast: What the Eff Is This All About
What The Eff Is This All About — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Trump to pardon Bernie Kerik, Michael Milken and Rod Blagojevich; The Democratic primary shovel fighting continues; John Bolton teases major revelations in his book; Trump didn’t destroy 100 percent of ISIS; The Roger Stone trial; More charges to come against Lev Parnas and other henchmen; Liberals who are circulating pro-Trump propaganda; With music by Soul Crackers and Yardsale; and more!