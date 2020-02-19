Amazing Animated Video From Kneebody: “The Balloonist”
Animated video for “The Balloonist” from Kneebody’s new album ‘Anti-Hero’, out now!
Download/Stream ‘Anti-Hero’ - kneebody.lnk.to
With a constantly evolving sound that incorporates electronic music, rock and hip-hop, Kneebody has established itself as one of the most forward-looking groups in jazz. Following their groundbreaking 2015 collaboration with IDM innovator Daedelus, the GRAMMY-nominated quintet bring raw energy, churning backbeats, and unrestrained exploration to their latest offering, Anti-Hero.
Ben Wendel (sax), Shane Endsley (trumpet), Kaveh Rastegar (bass), Adam Benjamin (keyboards), Nate Wood (drums)