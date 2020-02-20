And Now, Ze Frank’s True Facts About the Mating Dance of the Peacock Spider (Feat. Quinta Brunson)
Humor • Views: 1,831
Mmmmm. Happy Time.
Join the Madness: patreon.com
Look at This Butt : zefrank.bandcamp.com
Special thanks to Quinta Brunson
instagram.com
Footage by Jurgen Otto, courtesy of Brave Bison
youtube.com
Check out Jurgen’s videos. He is the best of the best when it comes to Peacock Spider footage….
I apologize for the mistake in labelling the spiders. The second one is Maratus Pardus. Of course I missed something that obvious in the edit.