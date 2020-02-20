And Now, Ze Frank’s True Facts About the Mating Dance of the Peacock Spider (Feat. Quinta Brunson)

YouTube

Mmmmm. Happy Time.

Join the Madness: patreon.com

Look at This Butt : zefrank.bandcamp.com

Special thanks to Quinta Brunson

instagram.com

Footage by Jurgen Otto, courtesy of Brave Bison

youtube.com

Check out Jurgen’s videos. He is the best of the best when it comes to Peacock Spider footage….

I apologize for the mistake in labelling the spiders. The second one is Maratus Pardus. Of course I missed something that obvious in the edit.