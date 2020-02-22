High Energy Snarky Puppy: “What About Me?” [VIDEO]

YouTube

Snarky Puppy - What About Me

From the live DVD “We Like It Here”

Recorded and filmed live (free of overdubs) from October 7-10 at Kytopia Studios in Utrecht, the Netherlands, for GroundUP Music. For more information and upcoming tour dates, please visit groundup.ropeadope.com or snarkypuppy.com.

Written, arranged, and produced by Michael League.

Personnel:

Michael League - bass

Shaun Martin - keyboards

Bill Laurance - Fender Rhodes

Cory Henry - keyboards

Justin Stanton - trumpet

Mark Lettieri - guitar

Bob Lanzetti - guitar (solo)

Chris McQueen - guitar

Nate Werth - percussion

Larnell Lewis - drums (solo)

Mike Maher - trumpet

Chris Bullock - sax

Bob Reynolds - sax

Jay Jennings - trumpet

Engineered by Eric Hartman, Roy Van Rosendaal, Mike Harrison, & Colin Benders.

Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Brad Holt, Emily Schwarting, Joseph Lafond, and Christi LaViolette.

Mixed by Eric Hartman in Dallas, Texas.

Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk New York, NY.