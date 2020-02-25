Shocker: Donald Trump Told Reckless Lies About Coronavirus Today, While the CDC Issued Dire Warnings

Our horrifyingly bad president* is in India, mispronouncing names and boasting about himself, and today he gave a press conference and spewed a whole bunch of misinformation about the worsening coronavirus epidemic.

On coronavirus, Trump claims, without evidence, that “we are very close to a vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/WYpfIObAeB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2020

Trump on coronavirus: “We’re really down to probably about 10 [cases].” (More than two dozen Americans had the illness as of yesterday.) pic.twitter.com/pZHkrG9FlT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2020

Trump sycophant Larry Kudlow promptly got on TV to co-sign.

This isn’t just irresponsible — it’s reckless endangerment. Coming from the highest office in the US. Because, unfortunately for Trump, his cronies, and the rest of the civilized world, the Centers for Disease Control are saying the exact opposite.

The @CDCgov says Americans should prepare for the spread of #coronavirus https://t.co/iS8HoleDf0 “It’s not so much a question of if this will happen any more, but rather…of exactly when this will happen & how many people in this country will have severe illness”-@DrNancyM_CDC — Alex Howard (@digiphile) February 25, 2020

Trump, of course, has a history of using disease to spread fear, misinformation and conspiracy theories, and to delegitimize government agencies.

Donald Trump on Ebola. Nobody should listen to anything this cretin says about coronavirus. https://t.co/zUifSe3Ffy — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 23, 2020

Trump also tried to delegitimize the Centers for Disease Control. Sound familiar?https://t.co/qzIdNWfEMY — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 23, 2020

Trump also said any medical personnel who got sick while treating Ebola-stricken patients should not be allowed to return to the US.https://t.co/UPg8VydUi8 — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 23, 2020