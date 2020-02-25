 

Shocker: Donald Trump Told Reckless Lies About Coronavirus Today, While the CDC Issued Dire Warnings

Our horrifyingly bad president* is in India, mispronouncing names and boasting about himself, and today he gave a press conference and spewed a whole bunch of misinformation about the worsening coronavirus epidemic.

Trump sycophant Larry Kudlow promptly got on TV to co-sign.

This isn’t just irresponsible — it’s reckless endangerment. Coming from the highest office in the US. Because, unfortunately for Trump, his cronies, and the rest of the civilized world, the Centers for Disease Control are saying the exact opposite.

Trump, of course, has a history of using disease to spread fear, misinformation and conspiracy theories, and to delegitimize government agencies.

