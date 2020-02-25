Watch Live: Democratic Debate, South Carolina

YouTube

CBS News hosts the 10th Democratic presidential primary debate on Feb. 25 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET in Charleston, South Carolina, just days ahead of the state’s primary on Feb. 29.

The candidates who qualified are former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, billionaire investor Tom Steyer and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

“CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King are moderating the debate and will be joined in questioning by “Face the Nation” moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker.

CBS News and CBSN will air post-debate live coverage hosted by Elaine Quijano, anchor of CBSN’s “Red & Blue,” and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe beginning at 10 p.m., featuring live interviews with the candidates, surrogates and other newsmakers, plus in-depth analysis and reporting from the team of CBS News journalists and contributors in Charleston. Follow live updates: cbsnews.com