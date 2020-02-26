The Bob Cesca Podcast: Fun
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Andrew Lindsey Attorney at Law:
Fun — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Chez Pazienza Day; Coronavirus; The stock market is collapsing; Despite cable news, Bernie can win in November; Bernie and socialism; Salon Comment of the Day; Trump fired the pandemic response team; Trump trying to undermine the Supreme Court; The government purge continues; Russia trying to make us tear apart democracy; Trump is losing among Catholics; With music by Coral Gables and Luna Blu; and more!