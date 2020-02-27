 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Free Soloing

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by David
Clark Attorney at Law:

Free Soloing — NSFW! Jody Hamilton from the Sexy Liberal Podcast Network is here; TRex is under the weather; The Democratic debate; The stock market is collapsing; Is Trump profiting from the market declines; Trump’s completely incompetent press conference about coronavirus; Mike Pence’s HIV record in Indiana; Drunk Larry Kudlow joins Pence’s team; Trump is starting to sue people who said he colluding with Russia; Justice Thomas’s wife is helping to compile the enemies list; With music by Marina Rocks and Kate Mills; and more!

