Under Fire for Inappropriate Comments to Women, Chris Matthews Abruptly Retires From MSNBC’s “Hardball”
This is a bit of a surprise. After 20 years hosting “Hardball,” Chris Matthews has suddenly retired tonight, and his statement makes it pretty clear it wasn’t voluntary.
Mixed feelings over here, because even though I often agreed with Matthews, he could also be totally off the wall — for one example, lavishing praise on Republican Nikki Haley.
But now I’m thinking maybe that was connected to his reason for retiring.