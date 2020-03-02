 

Under Fire for Inappropriate Comments to Women, Chris Matthews Abruptly Retires From MSNBC’s “Hardball”

This is a bit of a surprise. After 20 years hosting “Hardball,” Chris Matthews has suddenly retired tonight, and his statement makes it pretty clear it wasn’t voluntary.

Mixed feelings over here, because even though I often agreed with Matthews, he could also be totally off the wall — for one example, lavishing praise on Republican Nikki Haley.

But now I’m thinking maybe that was connected to his reason for retiring.

