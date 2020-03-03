The Bob Cesca Podcast: Super Tuesday
Super Tuesday — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Super Tuesday; All the polls are wrong; Biden vs Bernie; The Warren and Bloomberg effect; Biden’s potential electoral votes; Bernie’s potential electoral votes; The vulnerabilities of Biden and Bernie; Mark Kelly leading Martha McSally in Arizona; Don’t get happy; The Dow’s dead cat bounce; Coronavirus and Mike Pence; Trump doesn’t know what a vaccine does; With music by Pasha Black and Project Leavesden; and more!