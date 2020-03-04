 

Iggy Pop Interprets Lou Reed: “We Are the People” [VIDEO]

147
Music • Views: 1,873
0

YouTube

Intense.

Amazing to remember that Iggy Pop started his career as an extreme punk known for rolling around bare-chested in broken glass on stage.

Order the album here: iggypopofficial.lnk.to

written by L.Reed/L. Thomas

Iggy Pop - Vocal
Leron Thomas - Trumpet, Keys

Director: Simon Taylor
Director of Photography: Rob Baker Ashton
Sound Mixed by Max Bisgrove
Producer: Henry McGroggan
Production Company: Tomato
Location: Sweat Records Miami / special thanks to Lolo Reskin

iggypop.com
facebook.com
@iggypop
instagram.com

℗&© 2019 Thousand Miles Inc under licence to Caroline International/Loma Vista

Lyrics:

We are the people without land
We are the people without tradition
We are the people
Who do not know how to die peacefully and at ease
We are the thoughts of sorrows
Endings of tomorrows
We are the wisps of rulers
And the jokers of kings
We are the people without right
We are the people who have known only lies and desperation
We are the people without a country, a voice, or a mirror
We are the crystal gaze
Returned through the density and immensity of a berserk nation
We are the victims of the untold manifesto of the lack of depth
Of full and heavy emptiness
We are the people without sorrow
Who have moved beyond national pride and indifference
To a parody of instinct
We are the people who are desperate
Beyond emotion because it defies thought
We are the people
Who conceive our destruction and carry it out lawfully
We are the insects of someone else’s thought
A casualty of daytime, nighttime, space, and God
Without race, nationality, or religion
We are the people, and the people, the people

