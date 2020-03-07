A Great Cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” by Martin Miller & Mark Lettieri [VIDEO]

YouTube

Led Zeppelin’s classic “Kashmir” (Swan Song) covered live by the Martin Miller Session Band and very special guest Mark Lettieri.

Credits:

Martin Miller - Guitar & Vocals

Mark Lettieri - Guitar

Marius Leicht - Keyboards

Benni Jud – Bass

Felix Lehrmann – Drums

Johannes Plank - Director & Camera

Torsten Solberg - Recording Engineer

Andre Gorjatschow, Manuel Renner, Martina Blazeska, Daniel Espitia - Cameras

Ulrich Wichmann - Camera Assistant

Audio Mix & Video Edit - Martin Miller



Special thanks to Klotz cables for providing the entire session with cables and Universal Audio for providing Paul the UA Ox!

Martin‘s guitars were recorded with an Fractal Audio Systems AxeFX III provided by G66 – g66.eu

