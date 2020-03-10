The Bob Cesca Podcast: Can’t Touch Face
Can’t Touch Face — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here today; The financial collapse; After the worst day since the Great Recession, stocks rebound; Patreon subscribers fleeing; Recession imminent; The fundamentals of the economy are strong; Trump’s bungled response to the coronavirus; Germany and drive thru testing; Hospitals getting creamed; Gaetz, Meadows, Collins and Cruz self quarantined; Trump is melting down; Trump can’t BS his way through this one; Cocaine and bleach; Mini Super Tuesday; Biden’s chances; Bernie’s chances; Vice presidential possibilities; With music by Lizanne Knott and Jam ‘N’ Slate; and more!