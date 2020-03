MP4 Video

Trump says US citizens returning to the US from abroad are being heavily, tremendously tested.

This is another lie.

I got back from Paris on Monday night and I wasn’t tested/screened/asked a single question about my travel upon re-entry. https://t.co/sQP5BJ3363 — Claire Landsbaum (@landsbaumshell) March 12, 2020

(h/t: Josh Marshall.)