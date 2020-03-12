Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes - Lift Off (Feat. Rocco Palladino) [VIDEO]

YouTube

The official video for Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes - Lift Off (feat Rocco Palladino)

Recorded Live in Kyiv.

Directed by Douglas Bernardt and shot on 16mm film.

Mixed by Syed Adam Jaffrey

Taken from the album “What Kinda Music” which will be released on Beyond The Groove / Blue Note on April 24th.

You can pre-order the album here:

whatkindamusic.com

whatkindamusic.lnk.to

You can listen to “Lift Off” on all platforms here:

whatkindamusic.lnk.to

EU & UK Tour Dates: whatkindamusic.com

Full Credits:

Production Company: Stink Films

Director: Douglas Bernardt

Executive Producer: Katie Lambert

Producer: Martha McGuirk

DOP: Adolpho Veloso

Choreographer / Dancer: Tolik Sachivko

Dancer: Liza Riabinina

Director Rep: HANDS

Commissioner: Connie Meade & Duncan Murray

Service Company: RadioAktive

Producer: Valentyn Petyshkin

Executive Producer: Kate Galytska

Production Manager: Yuri Galitskiy

Production Assistant: Vladimir Altsybeev

1 st AD: Vadim Yuzba

Focus Puller: Vlad Dobrik

Production Designer: Max Halushka

Gaffer: Leonid Sidorenko

Location Manger: Dima Shevchenko

Casting Manager: Sergey Ristenko

Chaperone: Alex Vashkolup

Chaperon: Andrew Birch

Edit House: Final Cut NY

Editor: Lucas Moesch

VFX: Nash TV

Post Producer: Flávia Gannam

VXF Supervisor: Cirilo Bonazzi

VFX Artists: Alice Villela, Cirilo Bonazzi, Diogo de Moura Modesto, Felipe

Passarini

3D Supervisor: Fagmario Rodrigues

3D Artist: Fabio Fernandes

Post Production Coordinator: Andre Baltrusaitis

Post Production Assistants: Gabriel Bittencourt, Renata Prado

Grade: Company 3 LA

Colourist: Timothy Stipan

Colour Producer: Matt Moran

