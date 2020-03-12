 

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes - Lift Off (Feat. Rocco Palladino) [VIDEO]

The official video for Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes - Lift Off (feat Rocco Palladino)

Recorded Live in Kyiv.
Directed by Douglas Bernardt and shot on 16mm film.
Mixed by Syed Adam Jaffrey

Taken from the album “What Kinda Music” which will be released on Beyond The Groove / Blue Note on April 24th.

You can pre-order the album here:
whatkindamusic.com
whatkindamusic.lnk.to

You can listen to “Lift Off” on all platforms here:
whatkindamusic.lnk.to

EU & UK Tour Dates: whatkindamusic.com

Full Credits:

Production Company: Stink Films
Director: Douglas Bernardt
Executive Producer: Katie Lambert
Producer: Martha McGuirk
DOP: Adolpho Veloso
Choreographer / Dancer: Tolik Sachivko
Dancer: Liza Riabinina
Director Rep: HANDS
Commissioner: Connie Meade & Duncan Murray
Service Company: RadioAktive
Producer: Valentyn Petyshkin
Executive Producer: Kate Galytska
Production Manager: Yuri Galitskiy
Production Assistant: Vladimir Altsybeev
1 st AD: Vadim Yuzba
Focus Puller: Vlad Dobrik
Production Designer: Max Halushka
Gaffer: Leonid Sidorenko
Location Manger: Dima Shevchenko
Casting Manager: Sergey Ristenko
Chaperone: Alex Vashkolup
Chaperon: Andrew Birch
Edit House: Final Cut NY
Editor: Lucas Moesch
VFX: Nash TV
Post Producer: Flávia Gannam
VXF Supervisor: Cirilo Bonazzi
VFX Artists: Alice Villela, Cirilo Bonazzi, Diogo de Moura Modesto, Felipe
Passarini
3D Supervisor: Fagmario Rodrigues
3D Artist: Fabio Fernandes
Post Production Coordinator: Andre Baltrusaitis
Post Production Assistants: Gabriel Bittencourt, Renata Prado
Grade: Company 3 LA
Colourist: Timothy Stipan
Colour Producer: Matt Moran

