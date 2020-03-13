 

An Outstanding Tiny Desk Concert by Hawaiian Ukulele Virtuoso Taimane [VIDEO]

20
Music • Views: 344
0

YouTube

Watch Taimane play at the Tiny Desk.

Did you know you can watch new Tiny Desk concerts on npr.org ONE WEEK before they go up on YouTube? Click here: npr.org

Follow NPR Music:
Twitter: @nprmusic
Instagram: instagram.com

March 6, 2020 | Bob Boilen — So much magic unfolded in such short order. Within the first moments of Taimane’s stunning set, we hear her play fiery flamenco, a famous phrase from the opera Carmen, a touch of Bach and more than a nod to her Hawaiian homeland, all on her ukulele.

Taimane began playing ukulele at age five; these days, it’s seemingly become an extension of her body. Her band includes guitarist Ramiro Marziani, violinist Melissa Baethoven and, on Cajon, Jonathan Heraux. Together they were impassioned and tight. Then along came a surprise. In what is a first at the Tiny Desk, a dancer named Li’o performed in a hau skirt made from dried lauhala leaves, with a lei of white conch wrapped around his neck. His Polynesian dance, along with the stick percussion, added to the beauty and the intensity. And that’s just the first half.

Taimane chose to represent the elements of the earth on her latest album, Elemental, and she brought the most feisty of those elements to the Tiny Desk: “Fire.” This music draws inspiration from Cuban traditions, with moments that are sensual as well as ecstatic. Taimane is a beautiful singer and a dynamic performer. I was fortunate enough to see her live performance last year at SXSW in Austin. It was as unforgettable then as it was here at the Tiny Desk.

SET LIST
(Medley): “Carmen,” “E Ala Ē,” “Jupiter”
“Fire”
“Maluhia”

MUSICIANS
Taimane: ukulele, vocals; Jonathan Heraux: percussion; Ramiro Marziani: guitar; Melissa Baethoven: violin, vocals; Li’o: Polynesian dance

CREDITS
Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative director: Bob Boilen; Audio engineer: Josh Rogosin; Editor: Melany Rochester; Videographers: CJ Riculan, Jack Corbett, Maia Stern, Melany Rochester; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Executive producer: Lauren Onkey; VP, programming: Anya Grundmann; Photo: Laura Beltran Villamizar/NPR

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Black Pumas - Eleanor Rigby (Official Live Session) Black Pumas’ debut album is available now - limited edition vinyl, CD and digital formats: smarturl.it FOLLOW BLACK PUMASTour Dates: theblackpumas.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @blackpumasmusicInstagram: instagram.com Video Directed by Amos David McKayVideo Filmed at Arlyn Studios – Austin, TX vevo.ly ...
Thanos
1 day, 13 hours ago
Views: 277 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200308We spent this last week pulling back the liner every morning, bailing about a bucket every 2 hours. On Friday we saw the hard bottom of the pool floor. We used a shop vac to suck up a bunch of ...
I Don’t Take Responsibility At All (dangerman)
4 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 443 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
What’ve I Done to Help —- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Provided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises What've I Done to Help · Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit What've I Done to Help ℗ 2020 Southeastern Records marketed and distributed by Thirty Tigers Released on: 2020-03-06 Producer: Dave ...
Thanos
6 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 741 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Los Bitchos - Bugs Bunny (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents Bitchos performing "Bugs Bunny" live at the La Chapelle by le Studio in Rennes, France, during Trans Musicales 2019. Recorded December 6, 2019. Audio Engineer & Mixer: Matt OgazCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Jim ...
Thanos
6 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 840 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 15 • Share to Facebook
Oh My My —- Blue October Provided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises Oh My My · Blue October Oh My My ℗ 2020 Up/Down-Brando Records Released on: 2020-02-28 Producer: Justin FurstenfeldMusic Publisher: Gunner Black Music c/o Drive Music Publishing (ASCAP)Music Publisher: Stereo Bar Publishing ...
Thanos
6 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 765 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires - Traveling AloneJason Isbell and Amanda Shires perform "Traveling Alone" at WNRN in Charlottesville, Virginia. Video by Rich Tarbell. Please subscribe to our videos!richtarbell.com
Thanos
6 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 942 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Ozark Season 3 Official Trailer for Ozark Season 3. All new episodes arrive on Netflix March 27, 2020. They are all in. The Byrdes are back in business and the stakes have never been higher. As tensions mount surrounding their new casino, ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 1,255 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200223Fell a bit behind with the updates. Feb 23 was another week to rest and gather strength as we wait (waited) for the liner.There’s not much to do. We've been bailing every day, multiple times. It's obvious we're nearer to ...
I Don’t Take Responsibility At All (dangerman)
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 1,238 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Fatoumata Diawara - Nterini Malian Singer-Songwriter Fatoumata Diawara performs an emotive rendition of 'Nterini' from her 2018 album, "Fenfo". Follow▶ Stream: colors.lnk.to▶ Facebook: facebook.com▶ Instagram: instagram.com—Follow COLORS:▶ On Socials: lnk.to▶ On Spotify: colors.lnk.to▶ On Apple Music: colors.lnk.to▶ On the Web: colorsxstudios.com COLORSXSTUDIOS is ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 1,461 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
UPS Worker Planning Mass Shooting Had 20,000 Rounds of Ammo and Weapons Cache, Police Say Authorities searching the California home of a UPS worker who threatened a mass shooting found body armor, tactical rifles and 20,000 rounds of ammunition, police said Monday. Thomas Andrews, 32, was arrested on suspicion of evading police, driving under ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 1,503 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook