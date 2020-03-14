 

A Bright Melody for a Very Dark Song: Dirty Projectors, “Overlord”

236
Music • Views: 2,512
0

YouTube

Dirty Projectors - Overlord (Official Music Video)
Out now on Domino Record Co.

Stream & save “Overlord”: smarturl.it

Director: Dave Longstreth
Production Company: Ways & Means (@wysmns)
Executive Producers: Lana Kim (@lanadelkim) & Jett Steiger (@jettsteiger)
Producer: Miranda Kahn (@mir_madethat)

Director of Photography: Ben Carey (@bennncareyyy)
AC: Ryan Nocella (@rynocella)
Gaffer: Joe Albino (@josephjalbino)
Wardrobe Stylist / Hair & Makeup: Emily Schubert (@schuperb)
Wardrobe Provided by: Samantha Pleet (@samanthapleet)
BTS: Zhen Qin (@lancelot_q)
PA: George Beno (@gbeno_), Rich Rogers (@real_darkwing), Tyrone Gibson (@FREAKYTNJ)
Interns: Tess McGuiness (@tesse06), Jasmine Abbasov (@jasmineabbasov), Erica Garbaini (@frizzydyke)

Post Producer: Grant Keiner (@sgkeiner)
Editor: Alex Fischer (@albertfishhat)
Assistant Editor: Evan Smith (@evanthesmith)
Color: MPC (@mpcla_colorists), Kris Smale (@kristophersmale, @movingpicturecompany)
VFX: Marc Steinberg

Follow Dirty Projectors:
YouTube: bit.ly
Website: bit.ly
Facebook: bit.ly
Twitter: bit.ly
Instagram: bit.ly
Spotify: bit.ly

Follow Domino Record Co:
YouTube: smarturl.it
Website: smarturl.it
Facebook: smarturl.it
Twitter: smarturl.it
Instagram: smarturl.it

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Lickerish Quartet ‘Lighthouse Spaceship’thelickerishquartet.com
Thanos
17 hours, 16 minutes ago
Views: 147 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Cory Wong // ‘Treehouse’ (Feat. Phoebe Katis) check it out on bandcamp→ woooong.com Phoebe Katis - lead voxCory Wong - guitar/synth/voxClaire Wong - voxEllie Wong - voxJim Anton - bassKevin Gastonguay - piano/b3Marti Fischer - whistleSteve Goold - drumsJohn Fields - mixJoe LaPorta - masterPete Suttman ...
Thanos
17 hours, 34 minutes ago
Views: 151 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Behind Locked Doors - Cloud "Cloud" by Behind Locked Doors is the outro track of their EP 'HOPE' performed by Julien Eveno STREAM THE FULL EP HERE : songwhip.com==============Merch : behindlockeddoors.bandcamp.com ==============Social Medias : Facebook: facebook.com Instagram: instagram.com Twitter: @BehindLockedEngineered, Mixed and Mastered by ...
Thanos
17 hours, 50 minutes ago
Views: 149 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
The Buffalo Springfield - for What It’s Worth (Live at Monterey Pop Festival 1967)Great version, full of energy. Live at Monterey Pop Festival. Held from friday June 16, till sunday June 18, 1967. Buffalo Springfield played on Sunday, 50 years ago today!
Thanos
18 hours, 9 minutes ago
Views: 159 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
The Killers - ‘Caution’ (Visualizer Video) New Album Imploding The Mirage Out May 29th! Pre-Order Now: thekillers.lnk.toFeaturing “Caution: lnk.to IMPLODING THE MIRAGE TOUR5/26/20 DONCASTER, UK @ KEEPMOAT STADIUM **5/28/20 FALKIRK, SCOTLAND, UK @ THE FALKIRK STADIUM ** SOLD OUT5/30/20 MANCHESTER, UK @ EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD, ...
Thanos
18 hours, 20 minutes ago
Views: 171 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Black Pumas - Eleanor Rigby (Official Live Session) Black Pumas’ debut album is available now - limited edition vinyl, CD and digital formats: smarturl.it FOLLOW BLACK PUMASTour Dates: theblackpumas.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @blackpumasmusicInstagram: instagram.com Video Directed by Amos David McKayVideo Filmed at Arlyn Studios – Austin, TX vevo.ly ...
Thanos
2 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 419 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200308We spent this last week pulling back the liner every morning, bailing about a bucket every 2 hours. On Friday we saw the hard bottom of the pool floor. We used a shop vac to suck up a bunch of ...
I Don’t Take Responsibility At All (dangerman)
5 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 538 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
What’ve I Done to Help —- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Provided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises What've I Done to Help · Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit What've I Done to Help ℗ 2020 Southeastern Records marketed and distributed by Thirty Tigers Released on: 2020-03-06 Producer: Dave ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 869 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Los Bitchos - Bugs Bunny (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents Bitchos performing "Bugs Bunny" live at the La Chapelle by le Studio in Rennes, France, during Trans Musicales 2019. Recorded December 6, 2019. Audio Engineer & Mixer: Matt OgazCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Jim ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 1,010 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 17 • Share to Facebook
Oh My My —- Blue October Provided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises Oh My My · Blue October Oh My My ℗ 2020 Up/Down-Brando Records Released on: 2020-02-28 Producer: Justin FurstenfeldMusic Publisher: Gunner Black Music c/o Drive Music Publishing (ASCAP)Music Publisher: Stereo Bar Publishing ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 912 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook