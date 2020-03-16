Musicians Joining “Live From Home” Initiative: Rachael Price & Taylor Ashton Sing Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time”

YouTube

Our friends Rachael Price and Taylor Ashton perform #LivefromHome with the song “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper. They challenge Emily King, Theo Katzman and Akie Bermiss to perform #LivefromHome next!

The Live from Home stage is a digital space where we can keep making and experiencing music and art, even while we can’t be physically together. Many performers’ gigs have been cancelled and postponed, making their incomes unstable. We encourage you to support the artists you love by buying their music and merch, and through other means of direct support. You can support Live from Here by donating at support.mpr.org.

And if you’re making your own art while stuck inside, we encourage you to share it using #LivefromHome.

Live From Here with Chris Thile is the modern variety show, broadcast on public radio stations across the country. Each week, you’ll hear the best in music, comedy, theatre and more. With a world-class house band and fantastic special guests — from longtime favorites to exciting new voices — it’s something you just have to see for yourself!

