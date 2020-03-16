 

The “Live From Home” Initiative: Chris Thile Plays “Radio Cure” by Wilco

111
Music
0

YouTube

Subscribe to the Live from Here channel and click the bell for notifications: bit.ly

Ahoy! In the midst of these strange times, we’re starting the Live from Home stage, a digital space for us to keep making and experiencing art when we can’t be physically together. Because of cancellations and closures, many performers’ income streams have become unstable. We encourage you to support the artists you love by buying their music and merch, and other means of direct financial support. You can support Live from Here by donating at support.mpr.org
And, if you’re making your own art while stuck inside, we encourage you to share it using #livefromhome.

To kick things off, @christhile covered @Wilco’s “Radio Cure.”
We invite Sara Bareilles, Jon Batiste, and Hilary Hahn to perform #livefromhome next!

