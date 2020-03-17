Anna Meredith Is Reinventing Pop: “Inhale Exhale”

YouTube

Anna Meredith’s most pop song to date taken from her forthcoming album FIBS released on Moshi Moshi / Black Prince Fury on 25 October: annameredith.plctrmm.to

She plays a very intimate sold-out album launch show with her band at Lancaster Rooms at Somerset House on 24th October.

Saturated in euphoric rave melodies, her own vocals roll on top of the jittering synths - “Inhale Exhale is underpinned with lyrics exploring a more sinister and pessimistic take on what ‘living’ or having a ‘wild time’ might be for a cautious person like myself so despite the upbeat feel, the opening line which sets the mood is ‘you say you’re dancing in the deep end, but to me it looks like drowning’’’

See FIBS live around the UK in February 2020: annameredith.com

Directed by Simon Owens

Thanks to: Jack, Sam, Tom, Maddie, Rusty, Chris, Nathan, Tanya, Phil, Chris, Eleanor & Alex

facebook.com

twitter.com

instagram.com

annahmeredith.bandcamp.com

vevo.ly