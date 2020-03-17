 

Anna Meredith Is Reinventing Pop: “Inhale Exhale”

39
Music • Views: 734
0

YouTube

Anna Meredith’s most pop song to date taken from her forthcoming album FIBS released on Moshi Moshi / Black Prince Fury on 25 October: annameredith.plctrmm.to

She plays a very intimate sold-out album launch show with her band at Lancaster Rooms at Somerset House on 24th October.

Saturated in euphoric rave melodies, her own vocals roll on top of the jittering synths - “Inhale Exhale is underpinned with lyrics exploring a more sinister and pessimistic take on what ‘living’ or having a ‘wild time’ might be for a cautious person like myself so despite the upbeat feel, the opening line which sets the mood is ‘you say you’re dancing in the deep end, but to me it looks like drowning’’’

See FIBS live around the UK in February 2020: annameredith.com

Directed by Simon Owens

Thanks to: Jack, Sam, Tom, Maddie, Rusty, Chris, Nathan, Tanya, Phil, Chris, Eleanor & Alex

facebook.com
twitter.com
instagram.com
annahmeredith.bandcamp.com

vevo.ly

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
PETER YARROW / TOOTS HIBBERT & the Maytals — WAYFARING STRANGER Now that 1917 has zillions of new covers of this song coming out you deserve to hear the very best one to measure them all by. Everyone tends to sing this traditional folk tune as a sad drawn out ...
Thanos
1 day, 11 hours ago
Views: 272 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Norah Jones - I’m Alive ‘I’m Alive’ is a collaboration with Jeff Tweedy and the first song from Norah’s forthcoming album. ‘Pick Me Up Off the Floor’ will be available May 8th. Pre-order/save here: norahjones.lnk.to See Norah live: norahjones.com Connect with Norah:norahjones.cominstagram.comfacebook.com@NorahJones #NorahJones #ImAlive ...
Thanos
1 day, 12 hours ago
Views: 261 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Live From Home: Rachael Price & Taylor Ashton Sing Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’ In Which "Live from Here" transforms to "Live from Home". Subscribe to the Live from Here channel and click the bell for notifications: bit.ly Our friends Rachael Price and Taylor Ashton perform #LivefromHome with the song "Time After Time" ...
Thanos
1 day, 12 hours ago
Views: 300 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
The Lickerish Quartet ‘Lighthouse Spaceship’thelickerishquartet.com
Thanos
3 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 462 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Cory Wong // ‘Treehouse’ (Feat. Phoebe Katis) check it out on bandcamp→ woooong.com Phoebe Katis - lead voxCory Wong - guitar/synth/voxClaire Wong - voxEllie Wong - voxJim Anton - bassKevin Gastonguay - piano/b3Marti Fischer - whistleSteve Goold - drumsJohn Fields - mixJoe LaPorta - masterPete Suttman ...
Thanos
3 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 463 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Behind Locked Doors - Cloud "Cloud" by Behind Locked Doors is the outro track of their EP 'HOPE' performed by Julien Eveno STREAM THE FULL EP HERE : songwhip.com==============Merch : behindlockeddoors.bandcamp.com ==============Social Medias : Facebook: facebook.com Instagram: instagram.com Twitter: @BehindLockedEngineered, Mixed and Mastered by ...
Thanos
3 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 433 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
The Buffalo Springfield - for What It’s Worth (Live at Monterey Pop Festival 1967)Great version, full of energy. Live at Monterey Pop Festival. Held from friday June 16, till sunday June 18, 1967. Buffalo Springfield played on Sunday, 50 years ago today!
Thanos
3 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 444 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
The Killers - ‘Caution’ (Visualizer Video) New Album Imploding The Mirage Out May 29th! Pre-Order Now: thekillers.lnk.toFeaturing “Caution: lnk.to IMPLODING THE MIRAGE TOUR5/26/20 DONCASTER, UK @ KEEPMOAT STADIUM **5/28/20 FALKIRK, SCOTLAND, UK @ THE FALKIRK STADIUM ** SOLD OUT5/30/20 MANCHESTER, UK @ EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD, ...
Thanos
3 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 452 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Black Pumas - Eleanor Rigby (Official Live Session) Black Pumas’ debut album is available now - limited edition vinyl, CD and digital formats: smarturl.it FOLLOW BLACK PUMASTour Dates: theblackpumas.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @blackpumasmusicInstagram: instagram.com Video Directed by Amos David McKayVideo Filmed at Arlyn Studios – Austin, TX vevo.ly ...
Thanos
5 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 700 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200308We spent this last week pulling back the liner every morning, bailing about a bucket every 2 hours. On Friday we saw the hard bottom of the pool floor. We used a shop vac to suck up a bunch of ...
I Don’t Take Responsibility At All (dangerman)
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 727 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook