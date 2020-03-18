On Donald Trump’s Intentionally Racist Name for COVID-19

MP4 Video

You probably noticed that most of the Trump gang (and you can include the entire Republican Party in that) are now referring to the COVID-19 virus as the “China Virus” or as one of Trump’s cronies called it yesterday, the “Kung Flu.” (This is right wing humor at its finest.)

There’s no mystery about why they’re doing this; it’s a deliberate tactic to exploit the racism of the right wing base, and to try to get the media to adopt it so it becomes mainstream. Othering human beings is a huge part of Trump’s (and the GOP’s) con game, and this is only the most recent example.

Viruses don’t have ethnicity.

In the video clip above (h/t @atrupar) we see Trump denying that using this term repeatedly, despite being asked not to by Chinese Americans, is racist. This is how you know it’s intentionally racist as hell. And it’s also a tactic to deflect blame away from himself for his pathetically inept and reckless response to the outbreak.

In this press conference Trump also strongly implied he was considering “punishing” China for COVID-19. Which is, of course, nuts. But so is Trump.

REPORTER: Tom Cotton says China should be punished for the coronavirus. Do you agree?TRUMP: “We’ll see what happens.” pic.twitter.com/LdOGSGMmvd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2020

This is the worst presidential administration of my lifetime.

The NAACP issues a statement: